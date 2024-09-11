Presented by Nationwide Insurance Agent Jeff Vukovich

Chicago Blackhawks top prospect Artyom Levshunov has sustained a right foot injury and will miss the 2024 Tom Kurvers Prospect Showcase this weekend in St. Louis.

The injury occurred during a recent skate when Levshunov took a puck to the foot. While no exact timeline for his return was provided, the Blackhawks don't appear overly concerned.

“I’m not sure of the exact timeline, but it doesn’t seem to be too bad,” said Rockford IceHogs head coach Anders Sorensen, who will coach the Blackhawks’ two prospect games. “He’s not playing this weekend — that’s the information I got, and we’ll go from there.”

According to Elliotte Friedman of Sportsnet, Levshunov is expected to wear a walking boot and will likely be out for a few weeks. The Blackhawks are taking a cautious approach to ensure he heals properly.

"He was kind of bummed," Sorensen said. "He wanted to play, he wanted to get going. The encouraging thing was he said he didn’t feel much pain or anything like that. You can tell his youth. He wants to get out there right away, but this is the right thing for him and what’s going on right now. It'll be exciting to see once he gets going."

Levshunov was selected by Chicago with the No. 2 overall pick in 2024 and signed an entry-level contract shortly after. He’s expected to begin the season with the AHL’s Rockford IceHogs if he doesn't make the Blackhawks out of training camp.

Additionally, Alex Pharand — a 2023 fourth-round pick by the Blackhawks — did not participate in Wednesday’s practice at Fifth Third Arena and will miss the tournament due to a minor injury sustained during an OHL preseason game.

