When is the 2024 NFL Draft? Dates, location, prospects, more

The Chicago Bears are almost on the clock.

With the end of April nearing, so is the 2024 NFL Draft. It's a draft that all but has the No. 1 overall pick confirmed.

After the Bears dealt quarterback Justin Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers in mid-March, all signs pointed to Chicago leaning toward USC star Caleb Williams.

But what may happen after is not so straightforward.

From dates to top prospects and more, here's what to know about the 2024 NFL Draft:

When is the 2024 NFL Draft?

The draft will run from Thursday, April 25 through Saturday, April 27. Round 1 will transpire on Thursday, followed by Rounds 2 and 3 on Friday. Rounds 4 through 7 will wrap things up on Saturday.

What time is the 2024 NFL Draft?

Here are the expected starting times for each draft day:

Round 1: Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET.

Thursday, April 25, 8 p.m. ET. Rounds 2 and 3: Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET.

Friday, April 26, 7 p.m. ET. Rounds 4 through 7: Saturday, April 27, 12 p.m. ET.

Where is the 2024 NFL Draft?

Detroit will be the host city for the 2024 draft.

Who has the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The Bears will pick first overall in 2024. Chicago also had the No. 1 overall pick last season, but the Carolina Panthers traded up to acquire it to select quarterback Bryce Young. The deal included a 2024 first-round pick going to Chicago, which ended up being the No. 1 overall selection after the Panthers finished 2-15.

What is the 2024 NFL Draft order?

Here's a look at the current top-10 picks in 2024, which could shuffle:

The full order of all 257 picks can be viewed here.

Who are the top prospects in the 2024 NFL Draft?

The 2024 draft has its fair share of potential game-changers. Williams is the headliner, while fellow quarterbacks Jayden Daniels of LSU and Drake Maye of UNC have gotten plenty of buzz.

Marvin Harrison Jr. of Ohio State, Malik Nabers of LSU, Rome Odunze of Washington and Brock Bowers of Georgia are some high-quality pass catchers.

On defense, defensive back Cooper DeJean of Iowa, interior Byron Murphy II of Texas and linebacker Payton Wilson of NC State should be coveted early.