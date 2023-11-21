When is the bye week for the Chicago Bears?

The Chicago Bears are already 11 games through the 2023 season, standing 3-8 on the year.

If you're like me, you're probably wondering when you get a break from having to watch the Bears on Sunday. Well, that's coming fairly soon.

The Bears' bye week is Week 13, the week after the team's next game against the Minnesota Vikings on Monday night. That means for the first weekend of December there will be no Bears football to watch.

Here's what their schedule looks like following 12 days without a game:

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Dec. 10 vs. Detroit Lions

Dec. 17 Cleveland Browns

Dec. 24 vs. Arizona Cardinals

Dec. 31 vs. Atlanta Falcons

Jan. 7 @ Green Bay Packers

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.