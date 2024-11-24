The Bears recover onside kick vs. Vikings Sunday

Editor's Note: The story initially cited Fox Sports commentators as saying this was the first successful onside kick this season. The Dallas Cowboys and Tampa Bay Buccaneers each converted kicks prior to this week.

The Chicago Bears managed to do something Sunday that they hadn't done in four years, and did so in a brand new way.

Having scored a touchdown to narrow their deficit to 27-24, the Bears needed to convert on an onside kick, which meant they had to declare their intention prior to the play.

The Bears hadn't converted on an onside kick attempt since the 2021 season, but that all changed.

The ball didn’t go the required 10 yards, but it was touched by multiple Vikings players, meaning that Tarvarius Moore was able to recover the football and give Chicago a last chance at tying the game.

Caleb Williams was then able to convert on a 27-yard completion to DJ Moore, and Cairo Santos booted through a 48-yard field goal to tie the game and force overtime.

The onside kick conversion was at least the third in the NFL since league rules changed, requiring teams to declare their intention to kick the ball onside.