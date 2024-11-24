Simone Biles has perfect reaction to husband Jonathan Owens' forced fumble

The Chicago Bears came into Sunday hoping to pull off an upset, and they’ll need more plays like the one Jonathan Owens pulled off in the first quarter.

Owens, on the field in the goal-to-go situation for the Vikings, burst up the middle on a Vikings’ run play and made a massive play as he created a turnover.

Owens not only forced a fumble, punching the ball out of the arms of Aaron Jones, but also recovered the fumble near the goal line, giving the Bears a shot in the arm after a drive that saw them get gashed for 72 yards.

Needless to say, Biles was very pleased with how the play turned out.

Simone Biles after husband Jonathan Owens made a big play! pic.twitter.com/fJ7XXUAvUC — NFL UK & Ireland (@NFLUKIRE) November 24, 2024

Unfortunately for the Bears, they weren’t able to capitalize on the play, forced to punt the ball away after picking up a couple of first downs.