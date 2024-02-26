Robbie Gould reveals insight into why he took coaching job in Chicago suburb

Robbie Gould is returning to football in the Chicago area, this time as a coach, but what was behind his switch from playing professionally to coaching high schoolers?

The former Chicago Bears kicker has been named the new head football coach at Rolling Meadows High School, the school confirmed.

Gould released a statement on his decision Monday, addressing the move.

“Coaching has been a vital part of my development and success at every level of my career, high school through the NFL, and I look forward to providing the same kind of guidance and leadership to young people here at Rolling Meadows,” Gould said in the statement. “It’s time for me to give back for all the opportunities I’ve enjoyed. I can’t think of a more meaningful or enjoyable way to do that than by helping develop students as athletes and young adults.”

Gould, who retired from the NFL in December, spent 11 seasons in Chicago, which culminated in him becoming the team's all-time leading scorer. He then had a one-year stint with the New York Giants before settling down with the San Francisco 49ers for the remainder of his career.

He has long been considered one of the best kickers in Bears and NFL history.

Gould, who lives in the northwest suburbs, has said he always had a soft spot for the city of Chicago, where he met his wife and raised his kids.

His return to the area marks the second major connection to the NFL the Rolling Meadows school has held in recent years. It is also the school NFL quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo graduated from in 2010. Gould and Garoppolo played together on the 49ers.

But Gould won't be the first former Bear to coach football in the Chicago area.

Jason McKie is the head coach Carmel Catholic High School in Mundelein.

The Rolling Meadows Mustangs have qualified for the Illinois High School Association playoffs for 19 of the past 25 seasons, advancing to the semifinals in 2019.