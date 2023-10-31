Jaylon Johnson

Report sheds light on Jaylon Johnson's approach post-trade deadline

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson was not dealt prior to Tuesday’s NFL trade deadline, but how will he approach the rest of the season?

Johnson, in the midst of arguably his best season, reportedly requested a trade prior to the deadline, but after that time came and passed, he still finds himself a member of the Bears.

According to CBS Sports’ Josina Anderson, Johnson intends to play out this season with Chicago, but don’t expect him to engage in contract negotiations with the club:

Johnson “does not plan to engage in contract extension talks” this season, according to Anderson, and could very well hit free agency next spring.

The cornerback is in the year of his rookie deal, which carries a cap hit of just under $3.6 million. Drafted in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft, Johnson has two interceptions this season, along with a forced fumble and four defended passes.

With plenty of cap space, the Bears could conceivably afford an extension for both Johnson and for newly-acquired pass rusher Montez Sweat, but they still run the risk of losing Johnson for nothing should he opt not to re-sign in Chicago.

The Bears could also use the franchise tag on Johnson, especially if they are able to work out a new deal with Sweat, but

According to Over the Cap, the decision to place a franchise tag on Johnson could come at a significant place. As the tag is priced at the average salary of the five highest-paid players at each position, a cornerback could make just under $19.5 million, according to the website.

