Bears regular season tickets go on sale after schedule release

Tickets to this season's Bears home games during the 2024 regular season went on sale immediately after the team announced their schedule.
Here is the Bears' home regular season schedule for the 2024 season.
|Week
|Opponent
|Date
|Time (CT)
|Television
|1
|vs. Tennessee Titans
|Sun, Sept. 8
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|4
|vs. Los Angeles Rams
|Sun, Sept. 29
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|5
|vs. Carolina Panthers
|Sun, Oct. 6
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|6
|vs. Jacksonville Jaguars in London
|Sun, Oct. 13
|8:30 a.m.
|NFL Network
|10
|vs. New England Patriots
|Sun, Nov. 10
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|11
|vs. Green Bay Packers
|Sun, Nov. 17
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|12
|vs. Minnesota Vikings
|Sun, Nov. 24
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|16
|vs. Detroit Lions
|Sun, Dec. 22
|12 p.m.
|FOX
|17
|vs. Seattle Seahawks
|Thu, Dec. 26
|7:15 p.m.
|Prime Video
