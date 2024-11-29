The Chicago Bears made history, firing head coach Matt Eberflus with five games to go in the regular season, and soon the search will be on for their next leader.

The Bears went with a defensive-minded coach in Eberflus after firing Matt Nagy, but this time around the team could potentially look for a head coach best-suited to helping quarterback Caleb Williams develop.

With that in mind, here are some candidates the Bears could potentially seek out during the upcoming offseason.

Bears Interim Coach Thomas Brown

Brown’s ascent cannot be discounted, and if he can help the Bears to a stronger finish, he will certainly get a look as the team’s next head coach.

Brown has been elevated from passing game coordinator to offensive coordinator to head coach all within a span of 10 months. His offensive schemes have been credited for helping make Williams more comfortable within the offense, and the team has kept games tight even as their defense has struggled against three straight NFC North opponents.

Bills Offensive Coordinator Joe Brady

Brady has had a strong run as an offensive guru, helping Joe Burrows and the LSU Tigers to a national championship and winning the Broyles Award as the top assistant coach in college football. He has also been largely successful with the Bills, working well with quarterback Josh Allen and helping to balance their attack.

Detroit Lions Offensive Coordinator Ben Johnson

Johnson was a candidate for multiple NFL head coaching jobs last season before returning to Detroit, and he has continued to dazzle, helping in the career renaissance of Jared Goff and spearheading an incredible offense paced by Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery out of the backfield.

His versatility was on full display against the Bears, and he will potentially be the most sought-after coach in this year’s hiring cycle.

Los Angeles Charges Defensive Coordinator Jesse Minter

Minter came with head coach Jim Harbaugh from Michigan after winning a national title, and he has helped the Chargers to become one of the league’s most surprising defenses this season.

Minter would have to be paired with a strong offensive coordinator, which could perhaps mean the return of Brown to the Bears’ staff, or potentially snagging a coach in an assistant role on another staff, such as Commanders passing game coordinator Brian Johnson or Derrick Ansley, who holds the same job with the Packers.

Philadelphia Eagles Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore

Moore has bounced around the NFL a bit in recent years, spending time with the Cowboys and Chargers before really finding his groove for the Eagles this season. After a slow start, the Eagles’ offense has been one of the league’s best, and his work with Jalen Hurts and Dak Prescott will undoubtedly help fuel his candidacy as a coach in the league.

Arizona Cardinals Offensive Coordinator Drew Petzing

Petzing’s performance in working with Kyler Murray in Arizona has been viewed favorably in NFL circles. He has a wealth of experience in different roles on the offensive side of the coaching staff, and with Arizona threatening to earn a playoff spot, he could be an attractive candidate to work with Williams.

Former Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel

Vrabel is currently working as a consultant for the Cleveland Browns, but previously spent six seasons with the Titans, leading them to three straight playoff appearances and two divisional titles.

He is a defense-minded coach, but his successes with the Titans and the respect he earned from players would certainly play into the Bears’ thought process if they decide to install a veteran head coach at the helm.