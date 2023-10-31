Chicago Bears

Jaylon Johnson requests trade from Bears: NFL rumors

Chicago reportedly granted permission to find the cornerback a new home

By Sanjesh Singh

One of the NFL's most talented youngsters is now seemingly on the trading block.

Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson reportedly requested a trade early Tuesday morning, ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reported, citing a source.

The report added that Chicago granted permission to find a new home for Johnson, who is in the final year of a four-year deal he signed as a rookie.

Both sides reportedly attempted to negotiate an extension last week, but nothing materialized, putting the 24-year-old on the market.

A second-round pick in 2020, Johnson has steadily developed into a standout starter for a Bears team that has had to let go of promising talents the last few years due to on-field struggles.

General manager Ryan Poles commented on Johnson's situation as recently as Sunday.

"We’re in a phase where we want to retain homegrown talent," Ryan Poles said on ESPN 1000 before Sunday night's game versus the Los Angeles Chargers. "That’s important. But again, it takes two sides to make something happen, so we’ll see if that works out."

Teams don't like to target Johnson's side that often, yet he's logged two picks (one returned for a touchdown), four passes defended and a forced fumble.

The trade deadline is set for 3 p.m. CT Tuesday, so the loss to Los Angeles might've been Johnson's last time donning the Chicago blue and orange -- unless things change.

