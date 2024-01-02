The NFL fined Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 after a video surfaced of him throwing a drink at a Jaguars fan in Jacksonville.
“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday," Tepper said in a statement following the news of his fine. "I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.”
Here's the scathing video of Tepper tossing a drink at a fan from his suite.
It's truly unprecedented behavior from an NFL owner.
With a guaranteed league-worst record (2-14 after Week 17), the Panthers will surrender the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Chicago Bears. The Bears are now the ninth team in NFL history to earn the No. 1 pick in back-to-back seasons.
Chicago Bears
Ryan Poles fleeced Tepper and the Panthers front office last season. In March 2023, he traded them the No. 1 pick for the No. 9 pick (Darnell Wright), a 2023 second-round pick (Tyrique Stevenson), a 2024 first-round pick (No. 1 pick), a 2025 second-round pick and wide receiver DJ Moore.
"I mean, s---, I feel I was the No. 1 pick when they traded for me," Moore said after Sunday's win over the Falcons. "But, I mean, thanks to Carolina, that's all I can say."