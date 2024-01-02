The NFL fined Panthers owner David Tepper $300,000 after a video surfaced of him throwing a drink at a Jaguars fan in Jacksonville.

National Football League said it fined Carolina Panthers’ chairman David Tepper $300,000 for his unacceptable conduct in Jacksonville during Sunday’s game. All NFL personnel are expected to conduct themselves at all times in ways that respect our fans and favorably reflect on… — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 2, 2024

“I am deeply passionate about this team and regret my behavior on Sunday," Tepper said in a statement following the news of his fine. "I should have let NFL stadium security handle any issues that arose. I respect the NFL’s code of conduct and accept the League’s discipline for my behavior.”

Here's the scathing video of Tepper tossing a drink at a fan from his suite.

A bit different of a mood from him after the game https://t.co/DP68vKx1U5 pic.twitter.com/llOqHXS4yI — Med (@Kahuna_Med) December 31, 2023

It's truly unprecedented behavior from an NFL owner.

With a guaranteed league-worst record (2-14 after Week 17), the Panthers will surrender the No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL draft to the Chicago Bears. The Bears are now the ninth team in NFL history to earn the No. 1 pick in back-to-back seasons.

Ryan Poles fleeced Tepper and the Panthers front office last season. In March 2023, he traded them the No. 1 pick for the No. 9 pick (Darnell Wright), a 2023 second-round pick (Tyrique Stevenson), a 2024 first-round pick (No. 1 pick), a 2025 second-round pick and wide receiver DJ Moore.

"I mean, s---, I feel I was the No. 1 pick when they traded for me," Moore said after Sunday's win over the Falcons. "But, I mean, thanks to Carolina, that's all I can say."

