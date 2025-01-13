Mike McCarthy, Dallas Cowboys to part ways amid Bears' interest

The Dallas Cowboys and head coach Mike McCarthy will not come to terms on a new contract and will part ways, adding a new wrinkle to the Chicago Bears’ coaching search.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, a team official confirmed that the Cowboys will move on from McCarthy after five seasons at the helm.

The Bears had reportedly requested an interview with McCarthy last week, with his contract expiring with the Cowboys and an exclusive negotiating window with the team nearing its end. The Cowboys then rejected that request, according to multiple reports.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Network reported the Cowboys and McCarthy couldn’t come to an agreement on the length of a contract extension, while Schefter reported that there were “no new discussions” between the two sides after the Cowboys rejected the Bears’ interview request.

Prior to his time in Dallas, McCarthy spent 13 years as the coach of the Green Bay Packers, leading the team to a Super Bowl title in 2010. He was eventually fired 12 games into the 2018 season.

He has spent the last five seasons with the Dallas Cowboys, leading them to a top-five offense in three consecutive seasons before injuries derailed the team in 2024. He had a record of 49-35 with the Cowboys in five seasons.

McCarthy now joins a lengthy list of Bears’ coaching candidates, with the team confirming at least nine interviews in recent days. That list did include Mike Vrabel, who is now the head coach of the New England Patriots, and also included former NFL head coaches Ron Rivera and Pete Carroll, among others.

According to Schefter, the Bears are still interested in talking to McCarthy, as are the New Orleans Saints, who are also one of the teams in need of a coach. The Las Vegas Raiders, New York Jets and Jacksonville Jaguars are also in the hunt for a coach, with the Cowboys joining that list Monday.