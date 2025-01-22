Kevin Warren shares hilarious story of Bears fan's note on coaching search

Chicago Bears fans are on cloud nine after the hire of Ben Johnson as head coach, and one fan made sure the team’s CEO knew about the fanbase’s excitement about the candidate.

Kevin Warren recounted the story during a Wednesday press availability, saying that a fan had purchased him a drink at a restaurant and sent over a note urging him to hire Johnson, then the Detroit Lions’ offensive coordinator.

“I was at a restaurant the other night, and someone, sent me over a drink with a note,” he said. “I saved it, that I have in my drawer. I looked at it this morning, and it says ‘Please Hire Ben Johnson.’”

Warren said he appreciated the note, and revealed what he plans to do with it.

“I'm going to give it to Ben, and hopefully if we do what we’re supposed to do one day, that note will be framed on the wall,” he said.

A user on X posted a photo of the note, and said the Bears’ CEO purchased shots for the couple:

That was my Girlfriend and I , and he was nice enough to send two shots back our way. pic.twitter.com/RVuuWp8N7Z — Jerry (@steiner1111) January 22, 2025

Needless to say, the couple has to be pleased after the Bears hired Johnson this week. The new head coach made his debut at Halas Hall on Wednesday, emphasizing the team’s desire to structure a playbook based on the skillset of Caleb Williams and the need for accountability within the organization.

Johnson still needs to put together his coaching staff, but the excitement is palpable in Chicago as the 38-year-old takes the reins.