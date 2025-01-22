Bears coach Ben Johnson reveals reason he wanted to come to Chicago

Chicago Bears head coach Ben Johnson was introduced to media Wednesday, and he left no doubt about what motivated him to take on the job.

The new Bears coach had an unequivocal answer about why he took over a team that he called a “sleeping giant” in the NFC North.

“The people. Point blank,” he said. “The interview process was excellent for me. It answered all the questions I was looking forward to, and the family atmosphere they clearly outlined was a selling point as well.”

Of course, the other key component to the entire decision-making process for Johnson was the opportunity to work with Caleb Williams as his quarterback.

“There is no doubt Caleb played a large component into my decision,” Johnson said. “He is a phenomenal talent that had, like many quarterbacks do, an up-and-down season.”

Johnson was emphatic that he would tailor the offense specifically to Williams’ needs.

“We’re ripping this thing down to the studs,” he said. “This offense will be calibrated with him in mind.”

Johnson said that he has already seen some tape on Williams, and had a conversation with him shortly after he was hired.

“We’re going to have to spend a lot of time together,” he said. “The playcaller and quarterback have to be calibrated. There’s already things I’ve talked to him about that I’ve noticed in his game that I want to address and take a look at early and often.”

Johnson agreed to become the Bears’ head coach on Monday, just two days after his Detroit Lions were eliminated from the playoffs by the Washington Commanders. In his three years as the Lions’ offensive coordinator, Johnson’s offenses were ranked in the top-five in points per game, and in the 2024 campaign, the team finished second in the league in overall yards and passing yards per game.