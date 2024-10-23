Jaquan Brisker, Kyler Gordon miss Bears' practice Wednesday

The Chicago Bears are back from their bye week as they prepare to take on the Washington Commanders, and Jaquan Brisker remains out of action.

The safety missed the team’s last game against the Jacksonville Jaguars after suffering a concussion, and he remains in the league’s protocols on Wednesday, putting his chances for a return against Washington in doubt.

Kyler Gordon, who suffered a hamstring injury in the win over the Jaguars, also did not practice. He has 33 total tackles and two fumble recoveries this season.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, who hasn’t played since Week 2 because of a groin injury, was limited in Wednesday’s workout. Defensive backs Terell Smith (hip) and Tyrique Stevenson (calf) were also limited after missing the team’s last game.

There was some good news on the injury front as well. Offensive lineman Larry Borom and running back Travis Homer both returned to the practice field in limited capacity, opening a 21-day window for the Bears to decide whether to activate them off of injured reserve. Borom has been dealing with an ankle injury, and Homer has been sidelined with a finger injury.

Defensive lineman Jacob Martin, who has been on IR with a toe injury, practiced in full for the Bears, as did long-snapper Scott Daly, who was injured against the Jaguars and forced tight end Cole Kmet to fill in for him during the London game.

The Bears and Commanders are set to square off at 3:25 p.m. on Sunday.