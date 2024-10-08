Jaquan Brisker diagnosed with concussion, won't travel with Bears to London

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker will not travel with the team to London on Monday after he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Brisker, one of the key pieces of a Bears defense that has rebounded nicely in recent weeks, was diagnosed with the ailment following Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, who hasn’t played so far this season, also missed the trip as he continues to deal with a groin injury. Defensive back Terell Smith, who has missed the last two games with a hip ailment, also did not travel with the team.

Brisker was involved in the biggest collision of the game, hammering Tommy Tremble late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game:

Brisker with the MOSTER hit that causes the fumble pic.twitter.com/IiGbEU21Zn — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) October 6, 2024

According to reporters, Brisker was able to finish the game, but experienced concussion symptoms on Monday, leading to the diagnosis.

Brisker has been a critical piece of the Bears’ defense this season, with 40 total tackles and a sack in five games. He’s also forced a fumble and picked off a pass.

He had his best game of the season against the Rams in Week 4, with 12 total tackles, a sack and an interception in the 24-18 victory.