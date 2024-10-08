Jaquan Brisker

Jaquan Brisker diagnosed with concussion, won't travel with Bears to London

Brisker has 40 total tackles so far this season

By James Neveau

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – OCTOBER 6: Safety Jaquan Brisker #9 of the Chicago Bears gestures to the camera following an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field on October 6, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Todd Rosenberg/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears safety Jaquan Brisker will not travel with the team to London on Monday after he was diagnosed with a concussion.

Brisker, one of the key pieces of a Bears defense that has rebounded nicely in recent weeks, was diagnosed with the ailment following Sunday’s win over the Carolina Panthers.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Defensive lineman Zacch Pickens, who hasn’t played so far this season, also missed the trip as he continues to deal with a groin injury. Defensive back Terell Smith, who has missed the last two games with a hip ailment, also did not travel with the team.

Brisker was involved in the biggest collision of the game, hammering Tommy Tremble late in the second quarter of Sunday’s game:

According to reporters, Brisker was able to finish the game, but experienced concussion symptoms on Monday, leading to the diagnosis.

Brisker has been a critical piece of the Bears’ defense this season, with 40 total tackles and a sack in five games. He’s also forced a fumble and picked off a pass.

Local

Dolton 14 mins ago

Dolton Mayor Tiffany Henyard makes unexpected appearance at board meeting

Crime and Courts 1 hour ago

Former Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan goes to trial Tuesday

He had his best game of the season against the Rams in Week 4, with 12 total tackles, a sack and an interception in the 24-18 victory.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Jaquan Brisker
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us