On Wednesday, the Chicago Bears announced a slew of firings, most notably relieving the duties of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. Getsy's stint with the Bears lasted two seasons.

How many offensive coordinators over the past 25 years have lasted more than two seasons? Two. Ron Turner from 2005-09 and John Schoop from 2001-03. There's been a long list of offensive minds who have come and gone.

The next offensive coordinator they hire will be the team's 13th hire in 26 seasons. Here's a record of the Bears offensive coordinators in recent history, dating back to 2000.

Luke Getsy: 2022-23

Bill Lazor: 2020-21

Mark Helfrich: 2018-19

Dowell Loggains: 2016-17

Adam Gase: 2015

Aaron Kromer: 2013-14

Mike Tice: 2012

Mike Martz: 2010-11

Ron Turner: 2005-2009

Terry Shea: 2004

John Schoop: 2001-03

Gary Crowton: 1999-00

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

MORE: Bears keeping Matt Eberflus more of same from franchise that refuses to think big

Unfortunately, for Getsy, he joins a long list of offensive coordinators who lasted less than two seasons with the Bears.

In his defense, he's never run an NFL offense on his own. Before becoming the leader of the Bears' offense, Getsy was the quarterbacks coach and passing game coordinator for the Green Bay Packers with Aaron Rodgers.

He has, however, earned offensive coordinator positions for three separate college teams, including the most recent at Mississippi State University. So, he wasn't entirely new to running an offense; but he was in the NFL.

The Bears have perennial struggles finding and hiring the correct offensive mind to lead them. They have owned a top-10 offense just three times in the past 20 years. That's appalling. You can't win games like that.

Getsy's firing begs several questions. Most notably, who will they bring in next to run the offense? And maybe more importantly, who will make the final call on who they hire? Remember, to this day, the Bears have fired now seven coaches from Matt Eberflus' staff, including five on Wednesday, David Walker and Alan Williams.

Stay tuned.

Click here to follow the Under Center Podcast.