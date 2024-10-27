Commanders QB Jayden Daniels will play vs. Bears Sunday

Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels will be active and start against Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Daniels, who had been dealing with a rib injury, will suit up in a game that will pit the top two picks of the 2024 NFL Draft against one another on Sunday.

The Washington quarterback suffered a rib injury in a Week 7 win over the Carolina Panthers. After sitting out two practices this week, Daniels was able to participate in limited fashion on Friday, and optimism continued to grow that he would be able to suit up and play against Chicago.

Now, the highly anticipated matchup between the top-two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft will occur, as Williams and Daniels battle it out in a game that will kick off at 3:25 p.m.

For the Bears, Jaquan Brisker and Kyler Gordon had already been ruled out due to injury for the game. Running back Khalil Herbert will not suit up for the game, nor will defensive tackle Zacch Pickens, who was activated from injured reserve this week.

Offensive lineman Nate Davis is also a healthy scratch for the Bears.