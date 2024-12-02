The Chicago Bears will hold a press conference Monday, just days after making history over the long Thanksgiving holiday weekend with the Black Friday firing of head coach Matt Eberflus.

General Manager Ryan Poles, along with President and CEO Kevin Warren, will join the team's interim head coach, Thomas Brown, for a media availability Monday morning and into the afternoon.

The press conference is set to begin around 11:45 a.m. CST, though timing is subject to change.

The address may be streamed live by the Bears on their social media. The team has typically streamed press conferences live on their X account, but no link had been posted as of 9 a.m.

The comments will be some of the first from Bears leadership since Eberflus' firing, which marked the first head coach firing during the NFL season in the organization's history.

The Bears will face the San Francisco 49ers next week as rumors swirl over who will be among the candidates to permanently replace Eberflus, who was fired Friday following a 23-20 loss to the Detroit Lions on Thanksgiving.

In a statement shortly after reports came out that Eberflus was being "relieved of his duties," Poles said he met with Chairman George McCaskey and CEO Kevin Warren Friday morning and informed Eberflus of the team's decision "to move in a different direction with the leadership of our football team and the head coach position."

“I thank Matt for his hard work, professionalism and dedication to our organization. We extend our gratitude for his commitment to the Chicago Bears and wish him and his family the best moving forward," Poles' statement read.

At the same time, the team announced Brown, the team's passing game coordinator who recently became the offensive coordinator following Shane Waldron's firing, would be "elevated" to interim head coach.

Eberflus himself released a statement over the weekend, according NFL on CBS lead insider Jonathan Jones, thanking the team, players and fans for the opportunity.

"I will always have a deep appreciation for the Bears organization and the city of Chicago," he said.

Williams, who has set several Bears rookie records in recent weeks has seemingly found his stride under Brown, despite the team's losses. The rookie quarterback will continue that progress as the Bears face matchups with the 49ers, Seahawks, Lions, Vikings and Packers to conclude the year.