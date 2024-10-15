Caleb Williams vs. Jayden Daniels showdown flexed by NFL

A battle between the top two picks in the 2024 NFL Draft has been flexed into a marquee time slot, as the Oct. 27 game between the Chicago Bears and Washington Commanders has been shifted.

According to the NFL, the game that was originally scheduled for a noon kickoff will now begin at 3:25 p.m. CT. The game between the Philadelphia Eagles and Cincinnati Bengals originally slated for that time will shift up to noon, the network said.

The game will be airing on CBS, and according to multiple reports it is expected that the network’s No. 1 announcing tandem of Jim Nantz and Tony Romo will handle the game for the network.

The game has taken on added prominence in recent weeks thanks to the ascension of both teams’ quarterbacks. Caleb Williams, the No. 1 pick in the 2024 draft, has thrown for 1,317 yards and nine touchdowns, and has a QB rating of 88.7 for the 4-2 Bears.

Williams is fresh off throwing for four touchdowns in a win over the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday in London.

Jayden Daniels, taken with the No. 2 pick in the draft, has been equally impressive, throwing for 1,404 yards and six touchdowns in six games for the Commanders. His team is also 4-2 on the season, and currently sits atop the NFC East division even after a Sunday loss to the Baltimore Ravens.

The Bears are on bye after their London game, while the Commanders will take on the Carolina Panthers at Northwest Stadium this weekend.