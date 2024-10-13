Recap: The key moments in Bears vs. Jaguars showdown

The Chicago Bears have now won three games in a row after defeating the Jacksonville Jaguars 35-16 on Sunday, with strong efforts all over the field.

That included from Caleb Williams, who threw four touchdown passes and notched yet another strong game under center. The team also got two touchdown catches apiece from Keenan Allen and Cole Kmet en route to the win.

Here’s more on how the game unfolded.

Moment 1: Williams throws touchdown to Kmet

After a bit of a struggle on the first two series of the game, Shane Waldron dialed up a tremendous fake double-screen, with Williams looking off coverage and finding Cole Kmet up the middle for a 31-yard touchdown to take the lead.

This might be the play-call of the season from Shane Waldron.



Fake double screen and Caleb Williams hits Cole Kmet up the seam for a touchdown.



Beautiful. pic.twitter.com/5hDyHWi7Dc — Harrison Graham (@HGrahamNFL) October 13, 2024

The play ended up being noteworthy for a second reason too….

Moment 2: Kmet snaps it home

After scoring the touchdown, Kmet had to serve as the long-snapper for the Bears after Scott Daly was injured in the first quarter.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Kmet ended up having a flawless day snapping the ball on the Bears’ extra points and a late field goal.

Moment 3: Williams’ interception

Unfortunately for Williams, he also had another rookie mistake moment, throwing an interception on a wide open route from DJ Moore.

Caleb Williams with a poor decision on this interception. Why take that risk on 3rd and 1? #Bears pic.twitter.com/rsKCzlinra — Jordan Sigler (@JordanSig) October 13, 2024

Moment 4: Wiliams hits Kmet again on drive following pick

After that pick, the Bears were able to respond with a three-and-out, and Williams went back to work quickly.

On the ensuing drive, Williams picked up a 23-yard gain for a first down, then hit Rome Odunze and Kmet for passes to set up shop in Jacksonville territory. He capped the drive with another touchdown pass to Kmet, giving the Bears a 14-3 lead at the break.

Moment 5: TJ Edwards punches out ball from Engram. Bears recover

On the very first play of the second half, TJ Edwards punched out a ball from Jaguars tight end Evan Engram, with Elijah Hicks recovering to set up the Bears at the Jaguars’ 41-yard line.

Moment 6: Williams fires to Allen for a touchdown to respond.

Williams capped off the ensuing drive with a gorgeous pass to the back of the end zone for Keenan Allen, whose first Bears touchdown gave the team a 21-3 lead.

Moment 7: Kyler Gordon hurt early in third quarter

On a day the Bears were already missing Tyrique Stevenson and Jaquan Brisker, they also lost Kyler Gordon to a hamstring injury.

Kyler Gordon injury pic.twitter.com/nbdwDp2uV3 — Barroom Network | Aldo Gandia (@BarroomNetwork) October 13, 2024

Gordon had a strong game, with seven total tackles and a tackle for loss in the victory.