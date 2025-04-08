Editor's Note: The video in this story is from a previous report.

A popular game played by high school students in the springtime known as "Senior Assassins" or "Paranoia" is once again sparking warnings from police departments in several Chicago suburbs.

"The Police Department is sharing a community alert regarding a game played by area high school students called 'Paranoia,'" a post from the Village of Northfield said. "The game typically begins near the end of the academic year, and it involves students trying to eliminate other players from the game by shooting each other with water guns or NERF guns, until only one student remains."

The game is widely-known to be an annual springtime tradition for students, particularly those in high school. Similar alerts were issued toward the end of the school year in 2024, with police departments reporting the games had led to "concerning issues."

"The game is played outside of school hours, and away from school grounds, but participants may attempt to locate other students involved at almost any other location, including homes, parks, and businesses," Northfield officials said. "Students playing the game will also often hide or attempt to conceal themselves, enter private property without permission, or drive dangerously to catch their 'target.'"

Police warned that the NERF or squirt guns can easily be mistaken for real firearms, leading to frightening and "potentially tragic" consequences.

"In the past, Northfield Officers have responded to reports of armed subjects, trespassing subjects, and other suspicious activity, only to learn that the subjects involved were students playing Paranoia," the alert went on to say. "These calls generate a significant police response, which can be dangerous for the officers, innocent bystanders, and the students playing the game."

Nearby, the Village of Glencoe issued a similar alert, saying the game, though not illegal could lead to real harm.

"While the game is intended to be played for fun, it can have adverse and unsafe consequences for students and the community," the alert, posted to Instagram said. "We ask that all participants recognize how their actions may be perceived by members of the community and law enforcement. The unintended result of players running throughout the Village with toy guns that often resemble a real firearm, can have severe consequences."

Glencoe officials added that police take calls for service "very seriously, and realistic-looking weapons and their public displays carry extreme risks."

'Senior Assassin'

In the western suburbs, police in Glen Ellyn in conjunction with Glenbard West High School also warned of the game, known in that area as "Senior Assassin."

"Participants in this game attempt to locate other players and squirt them with a water gun," the warning, posted to Facebook said. "The toy gun play involves people running, hiding, and chasing other participants. This game is not permitted on Glenbard West High School grounds, and we are urging students to find a safer form of entertainment."

Several suburbs warned of the game in April of 2024, with some participants wearing ski masks in an effort to "catch their opponent off-guard."

In one incident related to the game, students targeted another with a water gun inside a busy Gurnee restaurant.

"An adult, who was a concealed carry holder, in the restaurant mistook the situation for a genuine threat, and the situation could have escalated quickly," Gurnee police said at the time. "The gravity of the situation cannot be emphasized enough; it had the potential to lead to serious consequences."

In the alerts, suburban police asked that parents take an active role in discussing the game with their kids, and the risks it can carry.

"We strongly encourage parents to talk to their children about the dangers associated with carrying squirt guns or NERF guns that resemble real firearms, being on private property without permission, or acting in an otherwise dangerous manner," the Village of Northfield said. "We request that all students be mindful of their actions and their impact on the community."