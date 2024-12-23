Braxton Jones

Braxton Jones injury update: Lineman done for season after scary scene Sunday

The Bears' starting left tackle suffered the injury in the second half of Sunday's game

By NBC Chicago Staff

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – DECEMBER 22: Braxton Jones #70 of the Chicago Bears is taken off the field after being injured against the Detroit Lions during the second quarter at Soldier Field on December 22, 2024 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Chicago Bears left tackle Braxton Jones will miss the team’s final two games of the season and will require surgery on an ankle injury he suffered in Sunday’s loss to the Detroit Lions.

Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown confirmed the news during a Monday press conference.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Jones was diagnosed with a fractured fibula, which will require surgery. The insider did say that Jones’ tibia does not appear to be injured at this time, which would shorten his recovery time and allow him to be back on the field for the start of training camp if surgery is successful.

Jones was injured in the second of Sunday’s game against the Lions. Team trainers immediately surrounded him on the field and placed his leg in an air cast, carting him off the field as his teammates surrounded him.

The tackle gave fans a thumbs up before leaving the field.

Jones was a fifth-round pick of the Bears in the 2022 NFL Draft, and has started 40 games for the team in three seasons.

He will likely be replaced at left tackle by Larry Borom, though Kiran Amegadjie could also take some snaps at the position.

A lot will depend on the health of Teven Jenkins, who aggravated an injury in Sunday’s game. Brown said he was day-to-day, but with a short week thanks to a Thursday game against the Seattle Seahawks, it’s unclear if the Bears will have either of the starting players on the left side of their line.

