How to watch Bears vs. Lions in Thanksgiving showdown

Chicago Bears fans have some football to watch before gathering at the Thanksgiving table.

Caleb Williams and Co. are heading to Detroit for a Turkey Day contest against the NFC-leading Lions.

The Bears (4-7) haven't given fans much to be thankful for lately. The team added to its list of heartbreaking defeats in Week 12, as their comeback effort fell just short is an overtime loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

On the other side, the Lions (10-1) are the hottest -- and perhaps best -- team in the NFL right now. Dan Campbell's squad has rattled off nine straight wins, with the latest being a convincing 24-6 victory over the Indianapolis Colts.

When is the Bears vs. Lions game?

The Bears will begin the NFL's Week 13 slate with a road game against the Lions on Thanksgiving, which falls on Thursday, Nov. 28.

What time is the Bears vs. Lions Thanksgiving game?

Bears-Lions will kick off at 11:30 a.m. CT.

How to watch Bears vs. Lions on Thanksgiving

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

Bears-Lions will air on CBS.

How to live stream Bears vs. Vikings in Week 12

Live stream: ParamountPlus.com, NFL+

Mobile app: Paramount+ app, NFL mobile app