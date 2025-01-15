Bears interview David Shaw, set to interview Mike McCarthy

The Chicago Bears have completed another head coaching interview, talking to former Stanford head coach David Shaw on Tuesday.

Shaw most recently served as a senior personnel executive for the Denver Broncos, but it’s his experience as a head coach that led the Bears to offer him an interview for their vacant leadership position.

Shaw marks the 10th head coaching candidate the Bears have interviewed since the end of the NFL season.

Shaw was fired by Stanford at the end of the 2022 season, but posted a record of 96-54 with the Cardinal. That included Rose Bowl wins in 2012 and 2015, and also five double-digit win seasons at the collegiate level.

The big name that’s reportedly next on the docket for the Bears is former Dallas Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy, who is expected to travel to Halas Hall for a conversation on Wednesday, according to multiple reports.

The Bears had initially reached out to the Cowboys for permission to interview McCarthy last week, but Dallas reportedly spurned that offer.

Now, with McCarthy no longer under contract, the Bears are expected to bring McCarthy to Chicago to sell him on the vision of the front office, with an eye toward having the experienced coach guiding the development of quarterback Caleb Williams.

In 18 NFL seasons with the Packers and Cowboys, McCarthy has a record of 174-112-2, and has gone 11-11 in 22 career postseason games. That postseason resume includes a Super Bowl championship with the Packers in 2011, with Green Bay beating the Bears in the NFC Championship Game to reach the sport’s biggest stage.

McCarthy led the Cowboys to three consecutive 12-5 seasons during his tenure in Dallas, but after an injury marred 7-10 season in 2024, his contract expired and he was allowed to leave the organization.

In addition to Shaw and McCarthy, the Bears have also spoken to former NFL head coaches Ron Rivera, Pete Carroll and Mike Vrabel, along with current NFL coordinators Aaron Glenn, Ben Johnson, Mike Kafka, Anthony Weaver and Drew Petzing.

The Bears also interviewed interim head coach Thomas Brown.