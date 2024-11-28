The Chicago Bears came into their Thanksgiving game against the Detroit Lions relatively healthy, but are dealing with injury issues on Thursday.

Running back Roschon Johnson left the game in the first half to be evaluated for a concussion, and was ultimately ruled out for the remainder of the contest. He did not register a carry in the game for the Bears.

Wide receiver Keenan Allen, who has two touchdown catches in the game, had to be helped off the field in the fourth quarter by the team's medical staff. No immediate update was given on his condition, but he was holding a helmet on the sideline after having his ankle taped up.

The Bears are also dealing with an injury on their offensive line, with Darnell Wright leaving the contest late in the third quarter.

The Bears released an update on Wright, saying he is doubtful to return with a knee injury.

Quarterback Caleb Williams also had to visit the injury tent after he was hit on a first-down run in the third quarter, but was able to stay in the game without missing any snaps.

The Bears came into the game already down an offensive lineman as Ryan Bates missed the game with a concussion. Backup lineman Kiran Amegadjie also missed the game after being listed as inactive.