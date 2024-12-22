Bears inactive report: Updates on Jaylon Johnson, Braxton Jones

The Chicago Bears will be taking on the division-leading Detroit Lions Sunday, and they got some mixed news on the injury front for the game.

Their secondary was given a welcome boost on Sunday when it was announced that cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who had been listed as questionable due to illness, will indeed suit up to play against the Lions as the Bears try to snap an eight-game losing streak.

Offensive linemen Braxton Jones and Teven Jenkins, both of whom had been listed as questionable Friday, will also play for the Bears, the team announced.

Unfortunately the team will be without defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr., who had been listed as questionable with a knee injury. He will miss the game, according to Bears officials.

Running back Travis Homer and offensive lineman Doug Kramer had both been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game, and both will sit out the contest.

Offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie, linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive back Ameer Speed were also listed as inactive for Sunday’s game.

Running back Roschon Johnson, who had missed several games with a concussion, and defensive lineman Darrell Taylor, who had practiced in full all week while dealing with a shoulder injury, were not listed on the final injury report and both will be in the lineup for the Bears.

Kickoff between the Bears and Lions is set for noon at Soldier Field.