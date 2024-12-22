Chicago Bears

Bears inactive report: Updates on Jaylon Johnson, Braxton Jones

The Bears will be trying to snap an eight-game losing streak when they hit the field Sunday

By NBC Chicago Staff

MINNEAPOLIS, MINNESOTA – DECEMBER 16: Jaylon Johnson #1 of the Chicago Bears looks on after a play in the third quarter of the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium on December 16, 2024 in Minneapolis, Minnesota. (Photo by Stephen Maturen/Getty Images)

The Chicago Bears will be taking on the division-leading Detroit Lions Sunday, and they got some mixed news on the injury front for the game.

Their secondary was given a welcome boost on Sunday when it was announced that cornerback Jaylon Johnson, who had been listed as questionable due to illness, will indeed suit up to play against the Lions as the Bears try to snap an eight-game losing streak.

>📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

Offensive linemen Braxton Jones and Teven Jenkins, both of whom had been listed as questionable Friday, will also play for the Bears, the team announced.

Unfortunately the team will be without defensive lineman Gervon Dexter Sr., who had been listed as questionable with a knee injury. He will miss the game, according to Bears officials.

Running back Travis Homer and offensive lineman Doug Kramer had both been listed as doubtful for Sunday’s game, and both will sit out the contest.

Offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie, linebacker Noah Sewell and defensive back Ameer Speed were also listed as inactive for Sunday’s game.

Running back Roschon Johnson, who had missed several games with a concussion, and defensive lineman Darrell Taylor, who had practiced in full all week while dealing with a shoulder injury, were not listed on the final injury report and both will be in the lineup for the Bears.

Local

Internal Revenue Service 18 mins ago

Thousands of taxpayers could receive up to $1,400 from the IRS

Illinois State Police 1 hour ago

Driver dead after vehicle slams into pole on Stevenson exit ramp

Kickoff between the Bears and Lions is set for noon at Soldier Field.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly> Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Bears
Newsletters Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us