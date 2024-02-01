The Bears hired Jason Houghtaling to be the team's new assistant offensive line coach, according to a report from NFL Network's Tom Pelissero.
Here is what the Bears' offensive coaching staff looks like:
OC: Shane Waldron
QB: Kerry Joseph
RB: Chad Morton
WR: Chris Beatty
PGC: Thomas Brown
OL: Chris Morgan
Asst. OL: Jason Houghtaling
TE: Jim Dray
Houghtaling spent the last three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. From 2021-22, he was the team's assistant offensive line coach. This past season, he served as the offensive line coach. He entered the NFL coaching ring with the Titans in 2021.
Before joining the NFL, Houghtaling spent time coaching at several colleges, including Colgate, Cornell, Wagner and Williams. He was an offensive coordinator for Wagner, Cornell and Williams. He was the head football coach at Wagner from 2015-19, too.