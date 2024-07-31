The Bears and Texans will participate in this season's Hall of Fame game at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton, Ohio as part of each team's preseason slate. The Bears will act as the home team for the game.

It will serve as a slight preview of the Week 2 game between the Bears and Texans in Houston, even though starting players from each team won't all play.

Here's everything you need to know about the Hall of Fame game.

When is the Hall of Fame game?

This year's Hall of Fame game between the Bears and Texans will take place on Aug. 1, at 7 p.m. (CT). It'll take place during Enshrinement Week for this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class of inductees.

Where is the Hall of Fame game?

The Hall of Fame game will take place in Canton, Ohio at the Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium.

How to watch the Hall of Fame game?

ESPN/ABC will broadcast this year's Hall of Fame game. In the game's 52-year history, this is the first to be broadcast on ESPN. ESPN announced Troy Aikman and Joe Buck will run the broadcast booth, while Lisa Salters will serve as the sideline reporter.

Will Bears starters play in the game?

On Tuesday, head coach Matt Eberflus announced the Bears' starters, including Caleb Williams, will not play in Canton against the Texans. Backup quarterback Tyson Bagent will start.

"We feel really good about where we are," Eberflus said Tuesday. "It's a great opportunity for guys who are role players on our team and fringe roster players."

Why is the Hall of Fame game important?

The Hall of Fame game is the precursor to a week's worth of festivities during Enshrinement Week. Both the Bears and Texans were chosen due to players from their respective franchises entering this year's Pro Football Hall of Fame class.

For the Bears, Steve "Mongo" McMichael, Devin Hester and Julius Peppers will be enshrined forever in the Hall of Fame. For the Texans, wide receiver Andre Johnson will enter the Hall.

Here's the schedule for the week following the game on Aug. 1.

Aug. 2: Fashion Show

Fashion Show Aug. 2: Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner, presented by Haggar

Enshrinees’ Gold Jacket Dinner, presented by Haggar Aug. 3: The Canton Repository Grand Parade

The Canton Repository Grand Parade Aug. 3: Class of 2024 Enshrinement

Class of 2024 Enshrinement Aug. 4: Enshrinees’ Roundtable, presented by Certified Angus Beef

Enshrinees’ Roundtable, presented by Certified Angus Beef Aug. 4: Concert for Legends, featuring Carrie Underwood

For tickets and more information, click here.

