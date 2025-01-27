Former Bears coaches Matt Eberflus, Thomas Brown reportedly land new jobs

Two former Chicago Bears head coaches have reportedly landed new jobs for the 2025 season.

According to multiple reports, including from Fox Sports' Jordan Schultz, former Bears head coach Matt Eberflus is expected to become the new defensive coordinator of the Dallas Cowboys.

Multiple reports, including from NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, are also out that former Bears interim head coach Thomas Brown will land a job on the New England Patriots’ coaching staff.

NFL insider Ed Werder had reported the news of Dallas’ interest in Eberflus over the weekend, and multiple reports now indicate that the Cowboys will indeed bring on the former Bears head coach as a defensive coordinator under Brian Schottenheimer.

Eberflus went 14-32 in 46 games with the Bears before he was fired after a Thanksgiving Day loss to the Detroit Lions. His .304 winning percentage was the third-worst a Bears coach has earned all-time only ahead of Abe Gibron and John Fox in that category.

Eberflus will actually get to come back to Chicago this season, as the Cowboys are slated to play the Bears at Soldier Field.

Brown is also headed to a new place, as he’ll serve as the tight ends coach and passing game coordinator for the New England Patriots.

According to multiple reports, Brown had interviewed to be New England’s offensive coordinator before that job went to Josh McDaniels, but he’ll instead take on the passing game coordinator role as he works with quarterback Drake Maye in Foxboro.

Brown was promoted to interim offensive coordinator for the Bears when the team fired Shane Waldron in mid-November. He was then promoted to interim head coach after the Bears fired Eberflus at the end of the month.

He ultimately went 1-4 with the team, winning the final game of the regular season against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field.

The Bears are reportedly hiring Denver Broncos tight ends coach Declan Doyle as their offensive coordinator, though head coach Ben Johnson will call offensive plays. They’re also reportedly hiring former New Orleans Saints head coach Dennis Allen as their defensive coordinator, replacing Eric Washington in that role.