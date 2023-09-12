While the Chicago Bears are still figuring out where they will land for their next stadium, the property that once seemed destined to host the team stands partially-demolished with an uncertain future ahead of it.

Images captured by NBC 5 Photographer George Mycyk now show only remnants of the horse racing venue that once called the property home.

Demolition has been underway at the property for some time, despite the Bears potentially pulling out of a planned stadium development in Arlington Heights.

After deliberating with city about a potential stadium at what was formerly known as the Arlington Park race track, the Bears pivoted off the location amid tax concerns.

Other suburbs have since thrown their hats in the ring and Chicago has remained in discussions surrounding Soldier Field as new city leadership ushered in new talks with the team.

Last week, the team's CEO Kevin Warren gave season ticket holders an unexpected update on the plans to "deliver on a new, multi-purpose indoor stadium complex that will provide a best-in-class gameday experience."

According to a letter obtained by NBC Sports Chicago, which was emailed to the team's season ticket holders Friday, Warren said a decision has not yet been made.

"Over the last several months we re-engaged with the City of Chicago, and we are thankful for the vision Mayor Brandon Johnson and his leadership team have provided during our discussions regarding the Chicago Bears remaining in Chicago," Warren wrote. "We also have remained engaged with officials in Arlington Heights and other suburban locations to discuss the possibility of realizing our plan."

Warren made clear that no plan is set in stone, and much remains to be seen, however.

