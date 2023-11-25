Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will incur a fine worth a hefty $43,709 for initiating contact with Bears safety Jaquan Brisker by lowering his head, according to a report from Tom Pelissero.

Here's a video of the hit.

It’s not just running backs: The NFL fined #Lions WR Amon-Ra St. Brown $43,709 for this block last week against Chicago.



St. Brown is wearing No. 14 here. The league has been cracking down on lowering the head to initiate contact. pic.twitter.com/8vJ5MLgeK4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 25, 2023

St. Brown was lined up on the outside during this play. You can see him dash across the field and get under Brisker's helmet. Brisker's head flies back after being hit by St. Brown.

It might not seem like much, but --- as Pelissero mentioned --- the league is cracking down on these kinds of hits. A player who uses their head in any fashion will likely incur a penalty from the league.

