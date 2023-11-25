NFL News

Amon-Ra St. Brown incurs a hefty fine for hitting Jaquan Brisker

The league is cracking down on players lowering their head to initiate contact

By Ryan Taylor

Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown will incur a fine worth a hefty $43,709 for initiating contact with Bears safety Jaquan Brisker by lowering his head, according to a report from Tom Pelissero.

Here's a video of the hit.

St. Brown was lined up on the outside during this play. You can see him dash across the field and get under Brisker's helmet. Brisker's head flies back after being hit by St. Brown.

It might not seem like much, but --- as Pelissero mentioned --- the league is cracking down on these kinds of hits. A player who uses their head in any fashion will likely incur a penalty from the league.

