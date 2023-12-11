Notre Dame to have season-long ‘Hard Knocks'-type documentary on Peacock in 2024

The Fighting Irish will be returning to NBC's Peacock in 2024 with an added season-long documentary series similar to HBO's "Hard Knocks," Notre Dame's athletics director Jack Swarbrick told reporters last week.

The new series will be part of an expansion of the partnership between NBC and Notre Dame, which will also retain NBC's exclusive media rights on all platforms to Notre Dame home games through 2029, according to a statement from NBCUniversal.

The partnership between NBC and Notre Dame football dates back to 1991.

In 2021, NBC began streaming one Notre Dame football game a year exclusively on Peacock. Select games are expected to continue to be exclusively streamed on Peacock as part of the new deal.

In addition to football, all 21 home games for Notre Dame's men's hockey team will continue to be exclusively streamed on Peacock as well.

“There is no better tradition than Notre Dame Football in South Bend, and we are thrilled to keep that tradition within the NBC Sports family as we extend our relationship as the exclusive home of Fighting Irish home games through the end of the decade,” said Rick Cordella, president of NBC Sports. “With enhanced rights that allow us to present Notre Dame Football on NBC as well as across Peacock and additional platforms, we look forward to bringing the Fighting Irish to fans in more ways than ever before.”

In addition to Notre Dame football, NBC and Peacock will continue its coverage of Big Ten football, streaming eight games a year exclusively on Peacock in addition to NBC's primetime "Big Ten Saturday Night" broadcast.

The agreement between NBC and the Big Ten started this past season and will continue until at least through the 2029 season.

Peacock and this television station are owned by NBCUniversal, a division of Comcast.