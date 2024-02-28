Caitlin Clark surpasses Lynette Woodard's major women's college scoring record

Caitlin Clark has broken Lynette Woodard's major college scoring record with 3,650 career points, scoring 33 points for sixth-ranked Iowa in a 108-60 win at Minnesota on Wednesday.

More history for Caitlin Clark 🔥



Clark has surpassed Lynette Woodard for the most points scored in major women’s college basketball history! #Hawkeyes pic.twitter.com/0cRvGjzZnP — Iowa Women's Basketball (@IowaWBB) February 29, 2024

HOW SHE DID IT

Clark, last year's AP player of the year, made eight 3-pointers against the Gophers to set the NCAA women's single-season record (156). She also had 12 assists and 10 rebounds in 29 minutes to post her 17th career triple-double and second in as many games. The Hawkeyes topped the 100-point mark for the 10th time this season.

Clark is now 18 points away from passing LSU’s Pete Maravich (3,667 points) for the all-time NCAA Division I record for men or women.

UP NEXT

No. 6 Iowa hosts No. 2 Ohio State on Sunday afternoon, the teams' second meeting of the season. Clark had 45 points on 12-for-25 shooting in a 100-92 overtime loss to the Buckeyes on Jan. 21, when fans rushed the court in celebration and one of them accidentally knocked her over.

Ohio State has clinched the Big Ten regular season championship. Iowa will get the No. 2 seed for the conference tournament next week by beating the Buckeyes.

HOW TO WATCH

Tipoff is 1 p.m. Eastern in Iowa City. The game will be televised nationally on Fox.

WHO ARE THE ALL-TIME CAREER SCORERS?

Woodard had 3,649 points for Kansas from 1977-81, before the NCAA took over women’s sports from the Association for Intercollegiate Athletics for Women. Earlier this month, Clark passed Kelsey Plum for the NCAA career scoring record.

Pearl Moore of Francis Marion has the overall women's record with 4,061 points from 1975-79 at the small-college level in the AIAW. Moore had 177 points at Anderson Junior College before enrolling at Francis Marion.

Maravich set his record with no 3-point line and in only three seasons (1967-70), because freshmen at that point weren’t allowed to play on varsity teams.

The all-time, all-division top college scorers' list (men and women):

1. John Pierce, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1990-94, 4,230 points. NAIA. (all-time leader, all divisions, men or women).

2. Philip Hutcheson, David Lipscomb (Tenn.), 1986-90, 4,106 points. NAIA.

3. Pearl Moore, Francis Marion (S.C), 1975-79, 4,061 points. AIAW. (all-time women’s leader).

4. Travis Grant, Kentucky St., 1969-72, 4,045 points. NCAA D-II. (asterisk)

5. Grace Beyer, Health Sciences and Pharmacy, 2020-current, 3,874 points (through Feb. 28). NAIA.

6. Miriam Walker-Samuels, Claflin (S.C.), 1987-1990, 3,855 points. NAIA.

7. Deb Remmerde, Northwestern (Iowa), 2004-08, 3,854 points. NAIA.

8. Bob Hopkins, Grambling (La.), 1953-56, 3,759 points. NCAA D-II.

9. Archie Talley, Salem College (W.Va.), 1973-76, 3,720 points. NCAA D-II.

10. Steve Platt, Huntington College (Ind.), 1971-74, 3,700 points. NAIA.

11. Pete Maravich, LSU, 1967-70, 3,667 points (all-time NCAA D-I leader, men or women).

12. Antoine Davis, Detroit Mercy, 2018-23, 3,664 points. NCAA D-I.

13. (asterisk)Caitlin Clark, Iowa, 2020-current, 3,650 points (through Feb. 28. All-time NCAA D-I women’s leader).

14. Lynette Woodard, Kansas, 1977-81, 3,649 points. AIAW.

(asterisk)-active players.