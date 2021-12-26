Bulls' Alfonzo McKinnie, Tony Bradley Enter COVID-19 Protocols

Alfonzo McKinnie, Tony Bradley enter COVID-19 protocols originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Days after clearing the final five players from their recent COVID-19 outbreak, the Chicago Bulls announced Sunday morning that Alfonzo McKinnie and Tony Bradley have entered the NBA's health and safety protocols.

McKinnie and Bradley join Billy Donovan in protocols, and are out for Sunday night's game against the Indiana Pacers at the United Center. They are the 13th and 14th Bulls players to enter protocols this season.

Meanwhile, Zach LaVine, Ayo Dosunmu, Troy Brown Jr. and Matt Thomas, who were all cleared from protocols earlier this week, are not listed on the team's injury report, meaning that, as of now, they are available to return to action against the Pacers. Recent 10-day hardship signees Ersan Ilyasova and Mac McClung are also with the team, though Alize Johnson, who was waived as the Bulls converted McKinnie from a 10-day to a standard NBA contract Sunday morning, is gone.

With Donovan absent, assistant coach Chris Fleming will assume head coaching duties against Indiana — and until Donovan returns.

