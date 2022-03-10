Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Ties Hull for Second on Team's All-Time Points List

Hawks' Patrick Kane ties Hull for second all-time in points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Kane's path to greatness continues.

During the first period of Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins, Kane set up Alex DeBrincat for a game-tying goal. It was DeBrincat's fifth straight game with a goal and a season-high.

Kane's assist earned him his 1,153rd career point, tying Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull for second all-time on the Blachawks' list.

In Tuesday's 8-3 offensive splash against the Anaheim Ducks, Kane totaled six points, the most in a single game in his 15-year career. He scored a goal and had five assists in the game.

Kane recorded his 720th assist in February, surpassing Denis Savard for second most-assists in franchise history.

