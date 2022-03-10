Chicago Blackhawks

Blackhawks' Patrick Kane Ties Hull for Second on Team's All-Time Points List

By Stephanie Stremplewski

Hawks' Patrick Kane ties Hull for second all-time in points originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Patrick Kane's path to greatness continues.

During the first period of Thursday's game against the Boston Bruins, Kane set up Alex DeBrincat for a game-tying goal. It was DeBrincat's fifth straight game with a goal and a season-high.

Kane's assist earned him his 1,153rd career point, tying Hall-of-Famer Bobby Hull for second all-time on the Blachawks' list.

In Tuesday's 8-3 offensive splash against the Anaheim Ducks, Kane totaled six points, the most in a single game in his 15-year career. He scored a goal and had five assists in the game.

Download our local news and weather app for iOS or Android and choose the alerts you want.

Local

Jussie Smollett SEntence 33 mins ago

Swift, Strong Reactions Unleashed After Smollett Sentencing

nbc 5 food guy 43 mins ago

The Food Guy: Cambodian Cuisine a Specialty at Hermosa Restaurant

Kane recorded his 720th assist in February, surpassing Denis Savard for second most-assists in franchise history.

Click here to follow the Blackhawks Talk Podcast.

Download
Download MyTeams Today!
Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Chicago BlackhawksPatrick KaneBobby Hull
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey NBCLX Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us