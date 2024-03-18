NBA world erupts after Anthony Edwards' poster on John Collins in Timberwolves-Jazz

Anthony Edwards has done it again.

The 22-year-old Minnesota Timberwolves star made the NBA world erupt Monday when he threw down a sensational dunk on Utah Jazz forward John Collins.

The play came with 5:30 left in the third quarter. Edwards, in transition, received a pass and rose for the slam over Collins that left the Utah home crowd stunned.

ANTHONY EDWARDS OMG 😱🤯 pic.twitter.com/AJP27GCkxG — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 19, 2024

Collins avoided a concussion but suffered a head contusion from the play, The Athletic's Shams Charania reported, citing sources.

Edwards and the Timberwolves went on to win 114-104, with the 2020 No. 1 overall pick recording 32 points, eight assists and seven rebounds in 38 minutes.

After the game, Edwards reacted to the dunk and, with his hands raised, said, "Aye, that's my best dunk of my career, I'm not gonna lie."

The NBA world definitely thought so, too. Here are some of the best reactions:

WE’LL JUST LEAVE THIS HERE. pic.twitter.com/Uak7YZzJIt — Minnesota Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) March 19, 2024

Greatest Angle Ever for Anthony Edwards Dunk pic.twitter.com/mb51Ps0aRS — nevaRWilliams (@nevaRWilliams) March 19, 2024

Kyle Anderson’s face says it all. Anthony Edwards is not human. pic.twitter.com/SdrfyX2tOZ — Felipe Alvarez (@FelipeFromMiami) March 19, 2024

I’ve been watching Anthony Edwards and was wondering if I could pay more? @NBALPSupport — Russillo (@ryenarussillo) March 19, 2024

Anthony Edwards is a monster — Jay 🌸 (@JayKubzScouts) March 19, 2024

anthony edwards just hit dunk of the year 😭😭 pic.twitter.com/5WKowuCjXN — 🕸️ (@60404) March 19, 2024

Anthony Edwards tonight:



Before the dunk —

9 PTS | 1 REB | 3 AST



After the dunk —

23 PTS | 6 REB | 5 AST



He dunked it with 5 minutes remaining in the third quarter. pic.twitter.com/NaJBT1jIIf — StatMuse (@statmuse) March 19, 2024