Giannis Antetokounmpo agrees to three-year, $186 million extension with Bucks, per reports

The deal reportedly includes a player option for the 2027-28 season

By Sanjesh Singh

Giannis Antetokounmpo is getting paid the big bucks to stay in Milwaukee.

The Bucks superstar on Oct. 2 addressed his contract situation for the future just before Damian Lillard's arrival, saying at the time that it did not make sense financially to sign an extension with Milwaukee this season but did add: “I want to be a Milwaukee Buck for the rest of my career as long as we are committed to winning.”

And a day before the start of the 2023-24 season, Antetokounmpo hinted at him inking an extension on social media.

Shortly after, news emerged that Antetokounmpo signed a three-year, $186 million extension with the Bucks, ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski reported, citing sources.

The deal, which is worth a massive $62 million a year, also reportedly includes a player option in 2027-28.

Antetokounmpo currently is in the third year of a five-year, $228.2 million deal that was set to expire in 2025-26 that included a player option but is now negated due to the new deal.

The 28-year-old averaged 31.1 points, 11.8 rebounds and 5.7 assists per game in 2022-23, but the Bucks lost in the first round of the playoffs to the eventual runners-up Miami Heat.

With Lillard replacing Jrue Holiday and Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez still on board, Antetokounmpo and the Bucks will look to go further after recently winning the championship in 2021.

