Bulls' game vs. Clippers moved amid wildfire-impacted scheduling changes

The Bulls' game was one of three moved for the Clippers as the league shuffles up schedules due to the natural disaster

By NBC Chicago Staff

The Chicago Bulls’ game against the Los Angeles Clippers has been moved as the NBA shuffles the team’s schedule due to this month’s wildfires.

The Clippers had a game postponed against the Charlotte Hornets earlier this month due to the wildfires, which have led to at least 25 deaths and billions of dollars in damages across the Los Angeles area.

That game has been rescheduled for March 16, the NBA announced on Wednesday.

To accommodate that game, the Clippers’ game against the Washington Wizards will be moved from March 16 to Jan. 23. That move then caused the game between the Clippers and Bulls to be moved from Tuesday, Jan. 21 to Monday, Jan. 20, the league said.

Games for the Los Angeles Lakers were also impacted by the wildfires, and an ice storm in the southeast also led to a rescheduled game for the Atlanta Hawks, according to a press release from the league.

More information on those games can be found on the NBA’s website.

