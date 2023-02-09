NBA Players Stunned as Suns Reportedly Land Kevin Durant

NBA Twitter stunned as Suns reportedly land Kevin Durant originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Kevin Durant is heading to Phoenix.

Just over an hour into trade deadline day on the East Coast, the Brooklyn Nets and Phoenix Suns reportedly struck a stunning blockbuster that will send Durant out West.

The Suns gave up Mikal Bridges, Cam Johnson, Jae Crowder, four unprotected first-round picks and a pick swap to land Durant along with T.J. Warren.

There wasn't even an indication that Brooklyn was ready to move on from Durant in the wake of the Kyrie Irving trade. The Nets reportedly were focused on retooling the roster around the two-time Finals MVP ahead of Thursday's 3 p.m. ET deadline.

But just days after Irving joined Luka Doncic in Dallas, Durant now teams up with Devin Booker, Chris Paul and Deandre Ayton in the desert. The Western Conference suddenly looks much tougher than it did a week ago.

Here were some of the best reactions on Twitter from fans, players -- including Mikal Bridges -- and others to the shocking deal.

Omygod lol — Mikal Bridges (@mikal_bridges) February 9, 2023

It’s 1 am fam what is goin on!?🤣 — Tyrese Haliburton (@TyHaliburton22) February 9, 2023

The hell is going on man🤯🤯 — Evan Fournier (@EvanFourmizz) February 9, 2023

"I'm just glad he got out of there."



- Kyrie reacts to KD being traded to Phoenix pic.twitter.com/xJK6UE7CON — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) February 9, 2023

If you start using the suns on 2k now ur the problem — chet holmgren (@ChetHolmgren) February 9, 2023

Sick world getting traded at 1:30 in the AM lol — kuz (@kylekuzma) February 9, 2023

Madness!!! I was gone leave the deadline to everybody else but it’s necessary that I do a pod tomorrow!! Deadline madness coming your way way soon The DRAYMOND GREEN SHOW @JacksonSafon — Draymond Green (@Money23Green) February 9, 2023

This all because @JaMorant said he was good in the West 😂😂😂 — CJ McCollum (@CJMcCollum) February 9, 2023

The @NBA script is the best drama on tv — Bobby BP Portis (@BPortistime) February 9, 2023

Kyrie Irving: GONE



Kevin Durant: GONE



Ben Simmons: pic.twitter.com/Fm69LiDqDU — 𝐓𝐚𝐥𝐤𝐢𝐧' 𝐍𝐁𝐀 (@_Talkin_NBA) February 9, 2023

Ben Simmons - “I think it’s going to be scary playing with Durant and Kyrie.”



KD & Kyrie - pic.twitter.com/7nSa6xab0Z — JPW (@JWepp) February 9, 2023

Well, it seems Josh Hart is losing the back page headlines in NYC — Fred Katz (@FredKatz) February 9, 2023

furkan korkmaz seeing all these trades go through pic.twitter.com/4O6fYfJJGS — Dan Favale (@danfavale) February 9, 2023

KD and Kyrie left behind 7 total playoff wins, two first round sweeps, a broken Ben Simmons and 15 3 + D wings. Thanks for everything Brooklyn! — Bill Simmons (@BillSimmons) February 9, 2023

The Nets built a superteam and won exactly one playoff series — Rodger Sherman (@rodger) February 9, 2023

Ben Simmons: “Kyrie’s gone, but we can win together!”



Kevin Durant: pic.twitter.com/6NgrapcWF7 — RingerNBA (@ringernba) February 9, 2023