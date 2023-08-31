White Sox announce new general manager after front office shake-up

NOTE: NBC Sports Chicago and NBC Chicago will offer a live stream of the team's press conference on this announcement at 3:30 p.m. Thursday. Watch live in the player above.

The Chicago White Sox have announced a new promotion following their major front office shake-up last week.

The team announced Thursday, according to NBC Sports Chicago, that Chris Getz would be their new senior vice president and general manager.

“Chris brings a wealth of knowledge and experience within our organization to this role,” White Sox chairman Jerry Reinsdorf said in a statement. “Most importantly, he knows our players, both at the major league level and in our system, knows our staff and is familiar with all aspects of our baseball operations department.

Getz, 40, was already with the team, serving as the White Sox' assistant general manager and player development for minor league operations for the last five seasons. He also formerly played for the Sox after being drafted by the team in 2002.

The news follows the team's surprise announcement last week that longtime leaders General Manager Rick Hahn and Executive Vice President Kenny Williams were fired.

Getz had been rumored to be a frontrunner as the team's pick.