Recap: How the firings of Ken Williams, Rick Hahn unfolded

The Chicago White Sox turned over a new leaf in the history of their franchise on Tuesday, firing Executive Vice President Kenny Williams and GM Rick Hahn.

The decision shocked the baseball world, and will usher in a new era of leadership on the South Side.

Here’s how the night unfolded:

The White Sox are currently 49-77, and on pace for one of their worst seasons in team history, putting a stunning end to a rebuild that had begun with tons of promise after the acquisitions of Lucas Giolito, Dylan Cease, Luis Robert and Eloy Jimenez, among others.

Williams has been with the White Sox since 1992, and had served as an executive vice president since 2011. He was the general manager when the White Sox won the World Series in 2005, snapping an 88-year drought. He held that role from 2001-to-2011, overseeing clubs that went to the playoffs on two different occasions.

Hahn has served as the team’s GM since 2011, and had overseen a rebuild that resulted in back-to-back playoff appearances in 2020 and 2021.

White Sox majority owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf issued a statement after the announcement of the firings.

“This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long- term relationships at the White Sox," said Reinsdorf, the White Sox chairman. "Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures. I have nothing but the greatest respect for them as people and appreciate the commitment and passion for the White Sox they exhibited over the years.

"Ultimately, the well-worn cliche that professional sports is results-oriented is correct,” Reinsdorf said. “While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels. This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership."

If the White Sox are looking internally for an interim leader of the front office, Chris Getz, the current assistant general manager/player development for minor league operations, could be an option, according to USA Today's Bob Nightengale.

Despite the firings of GM Rick Hahn and Executive VP Kenny Williams, manager Pedro Grifol is reportedly safe, according to Bob Nightengale.

Grifol came into Wednesday’s game with a 49-77 record on the season, with his club 16 games out of first place in the American League Central.

The Chicago White Sox, mired in one of their worst seasons in recent memory, have made a massive change in their front office leadership, firing Executive VP Kenny Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn. Chuck Garfien, Ozzie Guillen, Scott Podsednik and Ryan McGuffey react to the surprising news on the latest White Sox Talk Podcast. Who will be the new general manager? How bad was the dysfunction in the front office? Is Pedro Grifol next?

The Chicago White Sox stunned the baseball world on Tuesday when they fired executive VP Kenny Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn, effectively slamming the door on the club’s current era.

Williams, who had been with the team for nearly 30 years in a variety of capacities, and Hahn, who had been the GM since 2012, were both relieved of their duties amid one of the worst seasons in recent memory for the South Siders, but their legacies are more complicated than the down note they ended on, as we detailed here.

According to a report from Bob Nightengale, the White Sox could have a frontrunner for their leadership post already in the form of assistant GM Chris Getz.

Nightengale called Getz, who is in charge of player development for the White Sox, a “leading candidate” for the role.

"If Jerry Reinsdorf was serious about winning, massive change had to happen. It happened here today," Chuck Garfien said on NBC Sports Chicago's "White Sox Pregame Live Show" on Tuesday.

The White Sox sent the baseball world into a frenzy when they relieved general manager Rick Hahn and Executive Vice President Ken Williams of their respective duties from the organization.

Ozzie Guillen, who worked closely with both Hahn and Williams — also his former teammate — during his White Sox managerial tenure, reacted to the news on the pregame show before Tuesday's game against the Seattle Mariners.

"Very shocked," Guillen said. "Very shocked because I know those guys put a team together that obviously hasn't worked for the last couple of years. But I don't think it was a shock just for me. I think it was a shock for everybody."

Former Chicago White Sox executive vice president Kenny Williams and former general manager Rick Hahn have issued statements after they were fired by the team on Tuesday.

Williams, who had previously been the club’s GM and had been in the organization for more than 30 years, was relieved of his duties by majority owner and chairman Jerry Reinsdorf on Tuesday, along with Hahn, who had succeeded Williams as GM in 2012.

