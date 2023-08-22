In a surprising announcement Tuesday, the Chicago White Sox revealed a major front office change, with Executive VP Kenny Williams and General Manager Rick Hahn "relieved of duties."

The move, reported by NBC Sports Chicago, was "effective immediately."

“This is an incredibly difficult decision for me to make because they are both talented individuals with long-term relationships at the White Sox," Jerry Reinsdorf, White Sox chairman, said in a statement. "Ken is like a son to me, and I will always consider him a member of my family. I want to personally thank Ken and Rick for all they have done for the Chicago White Sox, winning the 2005 World Series and reaching the postseason multiple times during their tenures. I have nothing but the greatest respect for them as people and appreciate the commitment and passion for the White Sox they exhibited over the years.

“Ultimately, the well-worn cliche that professional sports is results-oriented is correct,” Reinsdorf said. “While we have enjoyed successes as an organization and were optimistic heading into the competitive window of this rebuild, this year has proven to be very disappointing for us all on many levels. This has led me to the conclusion that the best decision for the organization moving forward is to make a change in our baseball department leadership."

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

According to NBC Sports Chicago, the team is expected to "begin a search for a single decision maker," who is expected to be in place by the end of the season.

The White Sox are currently 49-76 on the season and is staring down what could reportedly be one of its worst 162-game seasons in team history.

Williams, who was the general manager for the Sox during their World Series win in 2005, has been with the White Sox since 1995, but served the team an executive vice president starting in 2011. Hahn has also been the team’s GM since 2011.