Sunday afternoon's game between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field will begin in a rain delay, the team announced.

First pitch was initially scheduled for 1:20 p.m., but rain in the area caused the team to push back the start of the contest.

Due to weather in the area, we are in a delay.



We will provide more details as they become available. — Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 22, 2024

In a later update, the Cubs announced that they would aim to start the game at 3:40 p.m.

