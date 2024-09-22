Sunday afternoon's game between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field will begin in a rain delay, the team announced.
First pitch was initially scheduled for 1:20 p.m., but rain in the area caused the team to push back the start of the contest.
Due to weather in the area, we are in a delay.— Chicago Cubs (@Cubs) September 22, 2024
We will provide more details as they become available.
In a later update, the Cubs announced that they would aim to start the game at 3:40 p.m.
Click here to follow the Cubs Talk Podcast.
Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.