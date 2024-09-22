MLB News

Sunday's Cubs-Nationals game delayed by rain

Inclement weather in the Chicago area has delayed the start of the Chicago Cubs-Washington Nationals game

Sunday afternoon's game between the Chicago Cubs and the Washington Nationals at Wrigley Field will begin in a rain delay, the team announced.

First pitch was initially scheduled for 1:20 p.m., but rain in the area caused the team to push back the start of the contest.

In a later update, the Cubs announced that they would aim to start the game at 3:40 p.m.

