Sammy Sosa to attend Cubs Convention after reconciliation with team

After a highly publicized reconciliation with the Chicago Cubs, legendary outfielder Sammy Sosa will attend next month’s Cubs Convention.

The Cubs confirmed on social media that Sosa will attend the annual event, which will take place Jan. 17-19 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago.

Earlier this month, Sosa issued a statement apologizing to the Cubs and to fans of the team for what he called “mistakes” he made during his playing career. Cubs Chairman Tom Ricketts had said Sosa would not be welcomed back by the organization until he had apologized for his actions during his playing career, including allegations that he had used performance-enhancing drugs.

“We appreciate Sammy releasing his statement and for reaching out. No one played harder or wanted to win more. Nobody’s perfect but we never doubted his passion for the game and the Cubs,” Ricketts said. “We are all ready to move forward together.”

The team invited Sosa to Cubs Convention as part of that announcement, with Sosa now accepting the invitation to appear at the event for the first time in more than 20 years.

Numerous star players from the current team are expected to be in attendance, including new acquisition Kyle Tucker, outfielder Ian Happ and shortstop Dansby Swanson.

Joining Sosa among the team’s alumni will be Hall of Famers Andre Dawson, Billy Williams and Fergie Jenkins, along with former pitcher Kerry Wood and former shortstop Shawon Dunston.

The annual Cubs Convention features a slew of events surrounding the team, including a series of panel discussions about the club’s past and future. Autograph sessions, player meet-and-greets and the annual tradition of Cubs Bingo are also on the calendar for this year’s event.

More information can be found on the Cubs’ website.