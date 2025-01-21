Kirby Yates, another potential Cubs target, may be joining Dodgers: Reports

The Chicago Cubs are seeing potential reliever options fly off the board, and once again the Los Angeles Dodgers are in the driver’s seat, reportedly signing Kirby Yates.

According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Dodgers have agreed on a deal with the Texas Rangers closer on Tuesday. Other reports indicate that Yates and the Dodgers are close on a deal, including from The Athletic, but his being linked to Los Angeles adds just another key piece to a bullpen that's quickly becoming a formidable force.

The contract comes just days after they reportedly agreed to a four-year, $72 million deal with reliver Tanner Scott, who racked up 22 saves in 72 appearances with the Marlins and Padres last season.

Scott had reportedly been offered a four-year contract by the Cubs, who ended up being outbid by the Dodgers in their pursuit of bullpen help.

Yates appeared in 61 games last season with the Texas Rangers, posting a sparkling 7-2 record and a 1.17 ERA. He also had 33 saves, giving the Dodgers another dynamic closing option in their bullpen.

Needless to say, the Dodgers have been the talk of baseball’s offseason the last two years, with a massive crop of new talent coming into the fold after their World Series championship. They also reportedly agreed to a deal to sign Japanese phenom Roki Sasaki to a contract, and had already signed Blake Snell, Michael Conforto, Teoscar Hernández and Hyeseong Kim to contracts this offseason.

The Cubs have made some moves in the offseason, including their blockbuster trade for outfielder Kyle Tucker, but the team still has plenty of question marks in their lineup and especially in their bullpen. Michael Busch will be their regular first baseman, but they’ll be on the lookout for additional players on their bench, and could be looking for an insurance policy at third base as Matt Shaw will likely get the first crack at the starting job.