Michael Jordan’s Basketball Hall of Fame Plaque Up for Auction

The minimum bid on the plaque is $10,000

The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame is auctioning off the actual plaques used to mark the enshrinement of some of the sport’s greatest legends, including former Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan.

The plaques up for auction are the original 25-inch by 28-inch, black and white portraits displayed along the hall’s domed ceiling for each inductee. They are being replaced as part of a $30 million renovation because the dome ran out of room for additional inductees with the class of 2018.

According to Goldin Auctions, Jordan’s plaque has received zero bids, with a minimum bid of $10,000. Other players, including Julius “Dr. J” Erving, Isiah Thomas, Patrick Ewing and Magic Johnson are also having their plaques auctioned off.

Johnson’s plaque will sell for a minimum of $5,000, with most other plaques available for $1,500 or $2,500 as an opening bid.

After the renovation, all enshrines will be displayed in a different part of the museum using a digital display. Bidders have until Feb. 22 to try to purchase the plaques.

