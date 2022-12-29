Messi, Jaylen Brown, sports world pay respect to soccer icon Pelé originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Brazilian football legend Pele died on Thursday at the age of 82 in Sao Paolo. The only three-time World Cup winner and owner of countless records, his reputation as "the greatest" is well deserved.

Brazil legend Pelé has died at the age of 82.



The original GOAT. A trailblazer. One of the finest players to ever lace up.



He will be missed by millions. pic.twitter.com/sZiiLLmCYF — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) December 29, 2022

A inspiração e o amor marcaram a jornada de Rei Pelé, que faleceu no dia de hoje.



Amor, amor e amor, para sempre.

.

Inspiration and love marked the journey of King Pelé, who peacefully passed away today.



Love, love and love, forever. pic.twitter.com/CP9syIdL3i — Pelé (@Pele) December 29, 2022

Get Chicago local news, weather forecasts, sports and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Chicago newsletters.

Pele had reportedly been sick for some time now, having been diagnosed with colon cancer over a year ago. Rumors initially emerged during the group stage of the World Cup last month that he was entering hospice. However, his family refuted that claim and he continued to chime in on the World Cup action via Twitter.

His death immediately sparked an outpouring of emotions on Twitter, with tributes ranging from every corner of the sports community to international figures.

Born Edson Arantes do Nascimento, Pele made his World Cup debut in 1958 at the age of 17. He scored two of Brazil's five goals to beat Sweden and become the first-ever teenager to score in the finals. In the 64 years since that electric performance, Kylian Mbappe is the only other player to make that list of teenage goalscorers.

The king of football has left us but his legacy will never be forgotten.

RIP KING 💔👑… pic.twitter.com/F55PrcM2Ud — Kylian Mbappé (@KMbappe) December 29, 2022

The 1958 World Cup also gave way to one of the sport's most respected traditions -- the sanctitude of No. 10. The revered status of No. 10, often reserved for strikers and key leaders, was accidental.

Speaking to SporTV News back in 2012, Pele said "Nobody was that important to wear the No.10 and even though I was not the oldest player in the squad, it coincidentally dropped to me to wear at the World Cup."

While the circumstances of handing a 17-year-old substitute the token No. 10 kit were unusual, he made the most of the opportunity and became synonymous with coveted jersey.

The reason the #10 means what it does. RIP Pele 🇧🇷❤️ — Zwë 👑 (@ZwebackHD) December 29, 2022

From a pair of No. 10s...

...to two of the most creative scorers.

Pele is known for his contributions on the World Cup stage, but his legacy is a reflection of the global impact of soccer.

With the exception of a two-year stint with the New York Cosmos near the end of his career, all of Pele’s club career was spent with Santos, the Sao Paulo club that signed him at 15 years old.

Still, clubs around the world joined Brazil in honoring the soccer giant.

Sad day for the world of football.



Rest in peace, Pelé 🤍 pic.twitter.com/uVe6frAHO1 — AFC Ajax (@AFCAjax) December 29, 2022

We are deeply saddened to hear that football legend Pelé has passed away. May we pass on our sincerest condolences to his friends and family.



Rest in peace, O Rei. pic.twitter.com/KtnZMGuz7d — AC Milan (@acmilan) December 29, 2022

A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele. pic.twitter.com/I4UwAHmWkh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 29, 2022

Over the course of his 14 year career with the Selecao, Pele only lost one World Cup -- the 1966 tournament held in London. This so happens to be the Three Lions’ only championship and the site of the first-ever finals hat trick, scored courtesy of England’s Geoff Hurst.

A legend, icon and true great of the game who will forever be remembered. Rest in peace, Pele. pic.twitter.com/I4UwAHmWkh — Liverpool FC (@LFC) December 29, 2022

Several other English legends -- past and present -- chimed in with their thoughts on Pele’s career.

Pele has died. The most divine of footballers and joyous of men. He played a game only a few chosen ones have come close to. 3 times he lifted the most coveted gold trophy in that beautiful yellow shirt. He may have left us but he’ll always have footballing immortality. RIP Pele — Gary Lineker 💙💛 (@GaryLineker) December 29, 2022

Rest easy king 👑 pic.twitter.com/V1Qa1FsZYh — Marcus Rashford (@MarcusRashford) December 29, 2022

A sad day for football around the world.

Brazilian legend and three times World Cup winner Pele has passed away at the age of 82.



Rest in peace Edson Arantes do Nascimento pic.twitter.com/ozE9qAJ7H7 — Michael Owen (@themichaelowen) December 29, 2022

In the U.S., Pele’s skills transcended the soccer pitch, converting him to a cultural icon and part-time diplomat. Presidents Richard Nixon, Gerald Ford, Jimmy Carter and Ronald Reagan all hosted the Brazilian throughout their terms and Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama both met Pele while visiting his home country.

Pelé was one of the greatest to ever play the beautiful game. And as one of the most recognizable athletes in the world, he understood the power of sports to bring people together. Our thoughts are with his family and everyone who loved and admired him. pic.twitter.com/urGRDePaPv — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) December 29, 2022

Devastated to hear Pelé has died aged 82. The only man to have won the World Cup three times and one of the greatest footballers of all time. A true icon.



His daugher, Kely Nascimento, writes: "Everything we are is thanks to you. We love you infinitely."



Rest in peace Pele.🙏🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/xr5zoXCCR4 — Ben Jacobs (@JacobsBen) December 29, 2022

💔💔💔 Cheers to a true Legend. We celebrate you today and forever. Pelé 👑 pic.twitter.com/cxpjJS4wbF — Stu Holden (@stuholden) December 29, 2022

Impossible to put into words how iconic Pele was and how much he did for his sport. true global sportsman and ambassador who has a singular role in the growth of soccer in this country. A legend among all legends. The best — Jason La Canfora (@JasonLaCanfora) December 29, 2022

Athletes beyond soccer took to Twitter to offer their condolences and remember his impact on the sports community at large.

Rest In Peace to a legend 🕊today we celebrate his legacy ! Pelé’s spirit will live forever pic.twitter.com/MoZ7G1y0Td — Jaylen Brown (@FCHWPO) December 29, 2022

Pele’s death comes just two years after Argentine legend Diego Maradona died at age 60. While the two narrowly missed each other on the pitch, their careers -- particularly in retirement -- were deeply intertwined as the faces of two of the greatest -- and neighboring -- football countries.