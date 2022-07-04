Joey Chestnut, Miki Sudo Dominate 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest

Miki Sudo and Joey Chestnut didn't down a record number of hot dogs at the 2022 Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest.

But they still dominated the competition.

The two competitive eating legends added to their respective record Mustard Belt totals with lopsided victories at Nathan's Famous original restaurant in Coney Island on Monday.

Not even a leg injury could stop the world's No. 1-ranked eater from emerging victorious. Chestnut, who was in a walking boot due to a ruptured tendon in his leg, was crowned champion for a seventh consecutive year and a record-extending 15th time overall.

The 38-year-old nicknamed "Jaws" failed to eat at least 70 hot dogs and buns (HDBs) for the first time since 2015 and still had a double-digit advantage over the runner-up. Chestnut, who bested his own world record in 2021 with 76 HDBs, downed 63 HDBs in 10 minutes. He finished 15.5 HDBs ahead of second-place Geoffrey Esper, the No. 2-ranked eater.

Chestnut was involved in an incident with an animal rights activist early in the competition. As Chestnut was eating his 18th HDB, several protestors rushed the stage and one of them bumped into the six-time reigning champion. Chestnut then grabbed that protestor around the neck and threw them to the ground.

Not seen on TV was Joey Chestnut putting a protestor in a chokehold while scarfing another hotdog en route to victory pic.twitter.com/nZRZ1AR7jm — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) July 4, 2022

Chestnut went right back to eating as security removed the protestors from the stage. Three people were taken into custody and charges are pending, according to TMZ.

Chestnut has lost just once since dethroning six-time defending champ Takeru Kobayashi for his first victory in 2007. That lone defeat came in 2015, when Matt Stonie edged out Chestnut by two HDBs. The closest anyone has come to beating him since then was in 2017 when Carmen Cincotti finished in second place by 10 HDBs.

Sudo, meanwhile, reclaimed the Mustard Belt in her return to the women's competition. Sudo, the No. 1-ranked eater among women and No. 3 overall, saw her streak of seven straight Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest wins come to an end last year as she sat out of the event due to pregnancy.

Michelle Lesco, the No. 2-ranked eater among women and No. 9 overall, won in Sudo's absence but didn't come close to a repeat. Sudo, who set the women's record in 2020 with 48.5 HDBs, ate 40 HDBs in 10 minutes to win a record-extending eighth women's title. Lesco finished in second place with 26 HDBs.

Sudo (eight titles), Lesco (one title) and Sonya Thomas (three titles) are the only winners of the women’s event since it debuted in 2011. Women and men competed in the same contest prior to 2011.