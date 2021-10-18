NOTE: NBC Chicago will offer a livestream with complete parade and rally coverage beginning at approximately 11 a.m.

Not able to make it to Tuesday's celebration of the Chicago Sky's first-ever WNBA championship win?

Not a problem.

Whether you're at work, on the go or at home NBC 5 will provide live coverage of the parade and rally on-air and on the NBC Chicago app.

NBC 5 will offer a livestream with complete coverage beginning at around 11 a.m., when the parade's set to kick off.

We'll take you along the parade route as the team departs from Wintrust Arena and arrives at Millennium Park for the noon rally.

Anyone who attends the rally, which will be free and open to the public, will need to pass a security screening at select entrances off Michigan Avenue and Monroe Street.

Rolling street closures are expected to begin after 10 a.m. on Indiana from 21st to Cermak and Michigan Avenue from Roosevelt Road to Randolph Street, according to the city.

For information on additional closures and the easiest way to get to the celebration, head here.